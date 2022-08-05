DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic has been going seven years strong, but it is not done growing yet.
The tournament went viral on Barstool Sports two years ago. Now it is catching the attention of celebrities.
Country music artist Bailey Zimmerman made the trip to his home state of Illinois to compete in the tournament. This year, Zimmerman charted the singles "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place".
The tournament raises money for Alzheimer's research. The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic runs until Sunday night. You can catch the action at 2910 South Lewallen Place.
