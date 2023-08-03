The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffleball Classic is back and in full swing.
The tournament has come a long way since its humble beginnings, now with 40 teams competing.
One team has everyone chasing them this year, the Irish Assasins. The squad is seeking a fourth straight championship.
While the event is all in good fun about raising money for Alzheimer's awareness. There is still a competitive spirit at EP Field.
While Jack Driscoll is hoping to keep the crown from the event's founder Ethan Parker, the duo is still best friends.
