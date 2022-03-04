This week's Friday Frenzy featured sectional final matchups from across central Illinois!
We also announce our Athlete of the Week plus, Mark Tupper stops by to chat about the Illini!
PART ONE
3A - MacArthur 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55 in OT
2A - Monticello 51, El Paso-Gridley 46
2A - Mt. Carmel 35, Teutopolis 56
1A - Meridian 82, Tuscola 79 in OT
1A - Lexington 43, St. Teresa 36
PART TWO
Our WAND Athlete of the Week is Pana's Jillian Hamilton.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to chat about the Illini's latest win over Penn State and what to expect from the team on Sunday against Iowa.
