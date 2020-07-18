MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a hot one outside with "feel like" temperatures around 100 degree but that didn't stop racing from happening at Macon Speedway.
The headliners this evening were the MOWA Sprint Cars and they were certainly entertaining to watch.
Also, street stocks, pro late models, hornets, micros and pro-mods were all in action tonight as well.
