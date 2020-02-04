ALL-TIME 5 SCHEDULE
51 pages. 8,600 words (and counting). 'All-Time 5' is finally here! Now that the research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun.
You already know the "what" -- a competition to see who has the best all-time all-star squad of any high school basketball program in the 217 area code.
Now here's the "how".
PHASE 1: "REVEALING THE TEAMS"
+ 33 local high school teams, ranked 1-33
+ These teams will be placed into seed pods (1-8) and distributed into four regions: North, East, South and West.
+ Each Wednesday in the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. sportscasts we will reveal four new schools, starting with the 8 seeds (including the play-in game) on February 5, and working up to the 1 seeds.
+ This will continue through February and into March. The final teams will be revealed on Wednesday, March 18, the day before the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
+ Then begins Phase 2: The Bracket Challenge
PHASE 2: "BRACKET CHALLENGE"
+ Now the real debate begins: Who's the best?
+ To simulate each game in the bracket, the WAND Sports team will draw "tickets" out of a pot in a best-of-three format. So how do we determine how many tickets of each team are in the pot for each game?
+ There are four sources of tickets: "chalk", "chaos", "GV's Pick" and finally, the fan vote.
1) Chalk: The difference between the seeds is added to the favorite. (So for a matchup between a No. 1 seed and a No. 8 seed that would be seven. Seven tickets for the favorite.) (1-7 tickets)
2) Chaos: Three randomly assigned tickets, determined by coin flip. This helps account for upset potential. (3 tickets)
3) GV's Pick: Gordon Voit will pick a team. (value: 3 tickets)
4) Fan vote: Fans will decide, via online vote, who they think will win each matchup. (value: 3 votes)
Example: a 1-8 matchup would have seven votes for the No. 1 seed, three chaos votes, three GV votes and three votes from fan selection. If the chaos vote goes 2-1 in favor of the favorite and Gordon Voit and fans both select the favorite, that means there will be 15 tickets with the favorite, one with the underdog. However, if the fan vote backs the underdog and the chaos vote skews the other way at 3-0 in favor of the underdog then all of a sudden the pot has 10 tickets for the favorite, 6 for the underdog.
The WAND Sports team will do this round-by-round until there is a champion crowned at the end of March prior to the NCAA National Championship game.