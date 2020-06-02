DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former MacArthur All-State football and basketball star Amir Brummett has committed to William Penn football.
There he'll switch back to his high school position of quarterback after spending his freshman year at Northern Illinois as a receiver.
He'll be joining his twin brother Armon at the Oskaloosa, Iowa school after Armon committed to the Statesmen for basketball.
The twins spent this past season at Danville Area Community College: Armon the entire year on the basketball team and Amir for the early portion of the basketball season before leaving.
In this WAND Sports interview, Amir discusses why he chose William Penn, how he's training to go back to football, why he wants to play quarterback again plus he talks about his newborn son Amir, Jr. and the lessons he's learned through being a parent.
