WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Maples isn't only the leader of the 4-0 Raiders' offensive line, but he's the leader of the Central A&M Class of 2020 academically. He earned his No. 1 ranking with hours of hard work to match his natural-born intellect.
Jeske scored a 33 on the ACT and will look to major in physical therapy in college, following his mom who is a physical therapist herself.
In this WAND Sports profile, Gordon Voit and the Maples family surprise Jeske during one of his classes! Hear from Maples, his father Greg Maples as well as Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly.