ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) -- He's one of a kind.
Kenneth "Tug" Wilson wore many hats in his lifetime ranging from Big Ten commissioner to Olympic star and his hometown of Atwood is honoring him.
The small central Illinois town now has a historical marker recognizing their local hero.
Tug always gave back to Atwood no matter how big of a star he became and the town wanted to salute him and bring him home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.