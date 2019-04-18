CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It began with a profile picture change.
Illinois freshman point guard Ayo Dosunmu began Thursday by changing his Twitter avatar into a "blackout" -- then hours later posted a video that began with that same black frame.
The message: I'm coming back.
The decision was between testing the NBA Draft waters or focusing solely on a return to campus. He chose the latter.
With 13.8 points per game, the freshman from Morgan Park High School in Chicago became the first Illini in program history to lead the team in scoring in his true freshman season.
The Illini are already picking up some momentum in the early, early innings of the 2019-20 cycle: NCAA.com's Andy Katz ranked them No. 36 in his Top 36 leading into next year.