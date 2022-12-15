(WAND) -- The awards may not be finished for legendary coach Ken Leonard.
The Chicago Bears have nominated him for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
In Ken Leonard's final season at Sacred Heart-Griffin, the Cyclones won the 4A state championship.
During his career, Leonard tallied 419 wins and is the winningest football coach in IHSA history.
