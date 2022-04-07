CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Big time news for the Illini men's basketball program today.
This afternoon, Skyy Clark picked Illinois on ESPNU over Gonzaga and Villanova.
He decommitted in March from Kentucky and 247Sports has him as a composite 5-star recruit with a .9913 grade.
The Illini's Tim Anderson was the one who recruited the 6'3" guard.
