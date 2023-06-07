CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Trojans are headed to State for the first time in program history.
Charleston Softball is riding a ten game winning streak going after their win in the Supersectional Title Game against Mt. Zion. The last team to beat the Trojans? Those same Lady Braves.
Charleston (28-5) will face Antioch in the 3A State Semifinals on Friday. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.
