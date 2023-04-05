CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Devon Witherspoon held his pro day this morning in Champaign.
23 NFL teams were represented at the event.
Most of the drills were led by the Detroit Lions who hold both the 6 and 18 overall picks in the draft.
Witherspoon is projected to be picked in the first round.
Day One of the NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City on April 27th.
