All-Time 5 is back! This time, the debate will be hotter than ever as Gordon Voit releases his Regional All-Star Teams: the best lineup you could make from each area.
Which five players would you pick from the Decatur region? Springfield? Champaign? How about Logan and Christian Counties? Or the region surrounding Effingham/Coles Counties? It's the All-Time 5 Regional All-Star Showdown! The project culminates with a special release of the "All-Time All-Time 5", the best possible lineup from the WAND viewing area's history.
