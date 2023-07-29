Hundreds come out to the 10th annual Carson and Friends Skills Basketball Camp

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 10th annual Carson and Friends Skill Basketball Camp happened earlier today at Hess Park in Decatur.
For the decade long camp this year over 100 kids and adults came out to play the game and learn new skills.
Coach Calvin Carson said he loves seeing the same kids come back year after year and seeing them grown up.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
