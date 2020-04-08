BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- There will be no spring sports for the middle school athletes of Central Illinois, or any other region for that matter.
The Illinois Elementary School Association has announced that all spring sports are canceled due to the viral pandemic.
The IESA's sibling organization, the IHSA, is holding out hope that it can have at least an abbreviated season. But the IESA has decided to make the call now, citing difficulty for schools to adequately prepare for competition.
In this WAND Sports interview, Robertson Charter School (Decatur) track coach Ronnie Staples shares his thoughts on what it means for his athletes and all those across the state.