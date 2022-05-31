CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball roster continues change.
Forward Jacob Grandison has entered the transfer portal.
This happens after the 24-year-old withdrew from the NBA Draft.
Grandison played in 30 games last season and averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
He could return to Illinois but will explore his options.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.