BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Kickoff for the college football season is still months away, but teams are still preparing their rosters for autumn action. Illinois State hosts their spring game this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hancock Stadium.
Led by Head Coach Brock Spack, the Redbirds finished their 2022 campaign with a 6-5 record, but the team feels as though they left some plays on the field, which could have resulted in more victories. Seven games on their calendar were within a single score. As a result, ISU is doing all they can during spring practices to deal more damage to opponents.
Spack believes the hard work the team has been putting in can deliver a championship caliber team, motivated by their passion for football and thirst for competition. Players like junior linebacker Cade Campos say the energy the squad carries with them into each practice demonstrates the Redbirds' hunger to succeed.
The fall season kicks off September 2nd, when they welcome nonconference foe Dayton to Bloomington.
