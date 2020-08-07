DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Perfect weather. More than $20,000 raised. Legends galore.
What's not to love?
From seven members of the 2008 Illinois Rose Bowl squad to Decatur legends to even a visitor who flew in from Los Angeles, Brit Miller's "Leading the Way" outing had a cast of characters only found in a Soy City outing.
In this extended WAND Sports feature story, see interviews with Brit Miller, Kevin Mitchell, Martin O'Donnell, Mick Yelovich and many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.