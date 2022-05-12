LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Lincoln Speedway hosted its biggest event in its 19-year history Thursday.
The track is one of the venues of the inaugural FloRacing Night in America Tour. The tour includes four different races on four different tracks across the state.
More than $89,000 is on the line throughout the race week that runs through Saturday.
Around 50 racers from 18 different states, and one from Australia competed at Lincoln Speedway Thursday.
To see the full results from Thursday's action click HERE.
