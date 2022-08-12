DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The LSA Lions are finding their groove in 8-man football.
Jordan Hopman is entering his fourth year as the team's head coach.
Hopman says more and more kids are putting on the football helmet each year.
Like man other squads, the Lions are looking to make strides on offense, defense and special teams. But Hopman says the biggest key to these first few weeks of practice is by building that team bond.
The Lions will open up the season on Aug. 27 when they host St. Thomas More.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.