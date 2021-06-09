DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's official! Lawrence "Moe" Dampeer is the new head football coach at Eisenhower High School.
This comes after the DPS Board unanimously approved him yesterday evening.
Today, the 2003 MacArthur grad was officially introduced as the Panthers next head coach.
During Dampeer's high school days, he earned U.S. Army All-American honors and was ranked the number one defensive lineman in the country by ESPN.
Dampeer is excited for this next step in his journey and has a message for his Eisenhower players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.