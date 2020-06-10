LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The best baseball player in the world called Central Illinois' very own Reid Detmers on Wednesday evening.
Mike Trout has another name to Detmers now: co-worker.
Let that sink in.
The Nokomis native and Glenwood graduate was taken by the Los Angeles Angels with the 10th overall pick in the MLB Draft. The Louisville left-hander becomes the highest draft selection in school history, which includes Jayson Werth (No. 22 overall in 1997) and six other draft picks.
Detmers has what many consider to be the best curveball in the draft. He was the 2019 ACC Pitcher of the Year and was on track to repeat (1.23 ERA in four starts) before his junior season was disrupted by COVID-19.
All this, just barely three years after criss-crossing the Central State 8 footprint in a red and white Glenwood uniform.
