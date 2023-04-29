KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) -- Illinois had four players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft along with six players signed undrafted free agents.
Below is a list of where the former Illini landed:
Devon Witherspoon: Seattle Seahawks (1st round, 5th overall pick)
Jartavius Martin: Washington Commanders (2nd round, 47th overall pick)
Sydney Brown: Philadelphia Eagles (3rd round, 66th overall pick)
Chase Brown: Cincinnati Bengals (5th round, 163rd overall pick)
Alex Pihlstrom: New Orleans Saints (undrafted free agent)
Isaac Darkangelo: Detroit Lions (undrafted free agent)
Kendall Smith: Washington Commanders (undrafted free agent)
Calvin Avery: Minnesota Vikings (undrafted free agent)
Tommy DeVito: New York Giants (undrafted free agent)
Alec Palczewski: Denver Broncos (undrafted free agent)
