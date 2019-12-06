The Fighting Illini football team is headed to the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, multiple authoritative sources tell Mark Tupper.
Illinois (6-6) is believed to be playing California (7-5) in the December 30 game at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Central on Fox.
Illinois' team is currently making preparations as if it is headed to play in Santa Clara. The formal announcement will come at 5 p.m. this Sunday in a press conference.
WAND Sports will be updating this story as more information becomes available.