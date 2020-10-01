All-Time 5 is back! This time, the debate will be hotter than ever as Gordon Voit releases his Regional All-Star Teams: the best lineup you could make from each area (Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Southland and Midwest)
SOUTHLAND REGION ALL-STARS (Effingham/Coles/Douglas/Shelby/Moultrie County area)
PG - Roger Arnold, Effingham (Minnesota) 6-1; All-State; 1968 Area POY, 2x Sweet 16 appearances EHS; Bit role at UM; Leader of team that was No. 1 in state polls; Class of 1968
G/F - Rex Morgan, Charleston (Jacksonville U., NBA) 6-5, 26.7 ppg as a junior at JU, 7 rpg, 9 apg senior year; National runner-up 1970 vs. UCLA, “Reckless Rex” Morgan; Class of 1966
G/F - Jeff Gueldner, Charleston (Kansas) 6-5; (Started on 1988 NCAA Champion) 10-4-4-1.2 stl senior year KU, 4-year contributor; Won 3-point contest; 18-8-6-2 senior CHS; All-State; Class of 1986
G/F - Mitch Arnold, Effingham (Fresno State) 6-4, 15-5-4-2 senior year CSF; 2,046 points EHS; 2x Area POY 1979 and 1980, 115 points was most by 42 (!) at State in 1980 and was record; Best season in EHS history (821 points 1980, also 751 in 1979); Two trips to NCAA Tournament and won the NIT with Fresno State in 1983; Class of 1980
C - Uwe Blab, Effingham (Indiana, NBA) 7-2, 17th pick in 1985 NBA Draft, helped Indiana to Elite 8; 1980 team was 2nd at State, 1,304 points EHS; 791 points at EHS in 1981 was 3rd in school history; Class of 1981
Three off bench
SF - Chris Hollender, Mattoon (Evansville) 6-6, 17-7-3 best year at UI, 20.6 ppg senior MHS, 1994 JGTC POY
F - Jim Monahan, Arcola (Notre Dame) 6-3, 15-10 rpg best year ND; Captain senior year; 1,121 points; Sectional Title; Class of 1963
PF - Rich Beyers, Shelbyville (Illinois/ISU) 6-8, 3rd points 1,850+, 1996 State Champion, Area POY; Class of 1998
Jumbo Package
C – Leon Gobczynski, Teutopolis (Millikin) 6-8, Scoring record at Millikin, 62, 58, 52, 48, 46, 45, 45 pts in a game; Class of 1971
F/C - Terry Braun, Teutopolis (Indiana State) 6-9, 6-4 rpg best year ISU
C - Chris Weisheit, Effingham (Maryland) 7-2, Signed with Terrapins but Marfan Syndrome (weakening of aorta) forced him to retire; 20 ppg senior year EHS; Native of Germany; Class of 1985
C - Chas McFarland, Lovington (Wake Forest) 7-0, Area POY 2005; 9-6 best year WF; Lovington High Class of 2005
Next off bench
SF - Gene Schumacher, Teutopolis (Alabama) 6-5, 12-7 junior year; Class of 1962
G/F – Kevin Trimble, Mattoon (Illinois FB/BSB) 6-4, 1st points MHS 1,402; athletic marvel; 15 ppg, 5.8 rpg senior year; Was thought that basketball was his third-best sport; Class of 1994
SG - Larry Hinton, Shelbyville (Illinois) 6-2, 2nd all-time scorer 2,000 points, IBCA All-State 1966
SF - Bob Zerrusen, Teutopolis (Lake Land) 6-6, Area POY 1986, IHSA 100 Legends list; State Champion, IBCA Hall of Fame, 4th scoring 1,408 pts, 1st rebounds career
PG – Kyle Wente, St. Anthony (Princeton) 6-4; 12th all-time IHSA in steals, 3rd scoring 1,519 points
G - Otho Tucker, Paris (Illinois) 6-6 guard who averaged 11 ppg his final season in Champaign; All-Tournament at State (6th place) in 1971 (final year of one class)
Sports Information Director/PF - Kent Brown, 6-6; Led Atwood-Hammond to Sweet 16 1981
