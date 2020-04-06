SWEET 16 RESULTS (ALL-TIME 5)
WEST REGION
(1) Lanphier 3, (4) Riverton 0 (at Jacksonville Bowl)
Lions advance to Elite 8 unscathed
How the draw played out: LHS, LHS, LHS
Tickets in the pot: 11:1 Lanphier advantage
Lanphier: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, GV 3, Chaos 2
Riverton: Chaos 1
Fan vote: Lanphier 235, Riverton 136
Analysis: Lanphier flexes its muscle yet again. The crowd at the Jacksonville Bowl was rabid, and the Lions fed off of that energy. Riverton's front line gives every ounce of juice it has defensively, but it's not enough. The Hawks keep it respectable all game but it's a double-digit win for the top team in the field.
MVP: With Riverton's strength up front, this game was all about transition, and Jeff Walker rose to the occasion. This was his game to announce to the younger fans on hand that he is a monster. He pulled up from the logo in the mid-first quarter and Riverton knew it was going to be that kind of game.
X-Factor: Xavier Bishop and Larry Austin, Jr. were a significant part of that gameplan as well, pushing the pace and keeping the team's foot on the gas with the first wave of starters out.
SOUTH REGION RESULTS
(1) Stephen Decatur 3, (4) Southeast 0 (at Millikin University)
Stephen Decatur fends off Southeast's upset bid
How the draw played out: SD, SE, SD
Tickets in the pot: 11:1 Stephen Decatur
Stephen Decatur: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, GV 3, Chaos 2
Southeast: 1
Fan vote: Stephen Decatur 226, Southeast 130
Analysis: Never count out any team coached by Lawrence "LT" Thomas -- that's the moral of the story. His team went down 15 and he didn't shed one drop of sweat. Then a rally keyed by four steals from the long-armed McKay Smith in the second quarter gave the Spartans a five-point lead at the half.
MVP: Another team effort from the Runnin' Reds. This is a team that takes turns having someone lead the way with 14 points. Today it was big Dave Scholz who had the most success against a below-averaged-sized Spartan front line. 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists from the Illini (and NBA) big man.
X-Factor: 1960s All-Stater Charles Curry had a vertical leap that has approached Paul Bunyan levels of lore. (Was it really near 50 inches?) Whatever the number, today he showed how he can use it. 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and suffocating defense on some of Southeast's elite guards.
(3) Effingham 3, (7) Teutopolis 0 Southeast, (at Taylorville High School)
Hearts keep Shoes at bay in heated Backyard Brawl
How the draw played out: EHS, EHS, EHS
Tickets in the pot: 12:1 Effingham
Southeast: Fan vote 3, Chalk 4, GV 3, Chaos 2
Teutopolis: Chaos 1
Fan vote: Effingham 330, Teutopolis 250
Analysis: The atmosphere was electric. 10/10. The gym was packed to the brim, half red, half gold and blue. It was everything you could ask for. The Hearts just were a little bit better in every category today.
MVP: PG Roger Arnold (Minnesota) was at his very best today, as was the second PG Jim Jansen (UNLV). Arnold's passing unleashed the full offensive potential of this Hearts lineup. Back door cuts, jumpers off screens. Arnold found them all. 12 assists for him and Jansen added 5 off the bench.
X-Factor: 1991 graduate Ryan Grant (SLU) showed that the Hearts' big men don't end with the Twin Towers -- he provided a key third big body defensively and contributed 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.
NORTH REGION RESULTS
(1) Lincoln 3, (4) Rantoul 0 (at Clinton H.S.)
Lincoln takes care of business against red-hot Rantoul.
How the draw played out: LIN, LIN, LIN
Tickets in the pot: 11:1 Lincoln
Lincoln: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, GV 3, Chaos 2
Maroa-Forsyth: Chaos 1
Fan vote: Lincoln 379, Rantoul 65 (Lincoln has most votes for the second time)
Analysis: Lincoln's press forced Rantoul into issues despite some positive individual performances from the Eagles' Kareem Richardson and Blake Schilb. Too much length, too much size, too much shooting for the Railers. The Eagles' elite backcourt does its best but Lincoln advances to Redbird Arena.
MVP: The Railers will continue to work their size advantage until someone shows that they can stop them. Last game it was Brian Cook (Illinois, NBA) going off, today it was his dad Norm Cook (Kansas, NBA) going off for an efficient 20 points and 10 rebounds.
X-Factor: One of the original Railer stars Seymour Reed (Bradley) reminded everyone why he was an All-American in 1970 and also why he is the namesake of the program's defensive player of the year award. 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks.
(3) MacArthur 2, (7) Warrensburg-Latham Rantoul 1 (at Roy S. Anderson Gym in Lincoln)
Cardinals push Generals to the brink but Cinderella run ends
How the draw played out: MAC, MAC, WL
Tickets in the pot: 7:6 MacArthur (! - upset alert)
MacArthur: Chalk 4, GV 3
Warrensburg-Latham: Fan vote 3, Chaos 3
Fan vote: Warrensburg-Latham 231, MacArthur 210
Analysis: We have a Cinderella knocking on the door of the Elite 8 ballroom! The No. 7-seeded Cardinals weren't done after knocking off No. 2 seed Centennial, coming into the Sweet 16 against MacArthur with loads of confidence. They forced a virtually even 7:6 drawing scenario thanks to the fan vote and a remarkable 3/3 in the chaos coin flip. March Madness! (In April!) The Cardinals once again spaced the floor, worked ball movement and got enough three-point shots to keep this close heading into the fourth quarter.
MVP: SF Cortez Bond was too much to handle down the stretch. He had 16 points and 6 rebounds, but 8 of those points came in the fourth quarter when the Generals needed juice.
X-Factor: With the team in a rut, Kip and Kita Jones started the second half and worked their Gus Macker magic to turn the tides for MacArthur. The versatile forwards did a little bit of everything: score, rebound, pass, defend. Just what the team needed when Warrensburg-Latham threatened to snatch the Elite 8 bid.
EAST REGION RESULTS
(4) Mt. Zion 2, (1) Champaign Central 1 (at Parkland College)
Braves fans blow roof off of gym, Mt. Zion completes come-from-behind upset of No. 1 Maroons
How the draw played out: CRL, MTZ, MTZ
Tickets in the pot: 7:5 Central
Central: Fan vote 3, Chalk 3, Chaos 1
Mt. Zion: GV, Chaos 2
Fan vote: Central 239, Mt. Zion 213
Analysis: Down does the first No. 1 seed. Central might win a best of five series convincingly, but this was just one game and Mt. Zion played basically a perfect last three quarters to pull off the upset.
MVP: The early 2000s crew took over this one. Neil Plank (Wisconsin, Illinois State) showed off his athleticism in transition and led the way with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals. Between the Yelovich Bros. and Sams Bros. the Braves proved that they had enough size to hold their own against the high-flying Maroons' front line.
X-Factor: Guards Caleb and Colby Long (w/o Southern Illinois) hit back-to-back threes in the late third quarter that finally gave the Braves the lead after they chipped away slowly at a 12-point first quarter deficit.
(2) Danville 3, (6) Mahomet-Seymour (at Combes Gym)
Vikings don't leave anything to chance in resounding win over upset-minded Mahomet-Seymour
How the draw played out: DAN, DAN, DAN
Tickets in the pot: 13:0
Danville: Fan Vote 3, Chalk 4, GV 3, Chaos 3
Mahomet-Seymour: 0
Fan vote: Danville 231, Mahomet-Seymour 158
Analysis: Nobody wants to play Danville right now. The Vikings are still mad about not getting a No. 1 seed, and they're taking it out on teams in this tournament. A dominant win over a trendy upset pick for the second straight week. A 13:0 ticket advantage? Danville isn't playing.
MVP: Donte Ingram made sneaky good plays throughout this game, from tipping balls to set up fast breaks on the other end to hitting a pair of threes when Mahomet-Seymour cut the deficit to single digits in the third quarter. 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals.
X-Factor: This was DeMarko Wright's turn to show he belongs in the starting lineup. The star scorer of the 1993 State team showed his full bag of tricks with a 14-point outing to rank second on the Vikings.