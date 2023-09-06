SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Brit Floyd, the well-known Pink Floyd tribute act, will be bringing a new production to the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center.
The show will honor 50 years of the groundbreaking album, The Dark Side of the Moon. Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday, September 6 for the Sunday, November 19 performance.
Classic tracks such as Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky will be featured.
The 2 and a half hours plus set list will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Medal and much more.
The band's guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington has played over 2,500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.
The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
After the pre-sale closes, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 8th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are discounted $5 in advance - $99, $75, $59, $49 and $39.
