URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council voted to approve funds that will allow homeless services provider C-U at Home to purchase a property on Springfield Ave. in Urbana for a new home for its men’s shelter program.
C-U at Home has been searching for a property to house its men’s shelter program, which remains at the 70 E. Washington St. location until the new home is operational.
Their women’s program moved to a four-bedroom home in west Champaign, but the men’s program has stayed temporarily at the old location.
“This move will give us a footprint in both Champaign and Urbana and allow our men to enjoy the same kind of homelike atmosphere that the women have had,” said C-U at Home executive director Melissa Courtwright. “We’ve found that is the kind of atmosphere that works best for people who are working toward stability.”
C-U at Home’s “mid-barrier” shelter programs include intensive case management along with assistance and referrals for dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Their programming also includes classes that help people with basic life skills such as cooking, finance management, and resume writing.
The men’s shelter is staffed 24/7 and will house eight individuals enrolled in the program.
Several other men who are in the program now will make the move to one of the “advanced shelter” residences the organization operates for individuals who are making progress and are ready for a more independent setting. C-U at Home currently uses four smaller houses in the community for this.
The two-story, five-bedroom property in Urbana will be move-in ready by the end of August.
A neighborhood meeting for community members is scheduled for August 17, 6-8 pm, at the Phillips Recreation Center in Urbana.
C-U at Home is a non-profit ministry based in Champaign. For more information, visit www.cuathome.us.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.