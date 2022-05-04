(WAND) - The Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety and local school districts are hosting Progressive Agriculture Safety Days to teach more than 600 students about health and safety skills.
“Spring planting activities are in gear throughout rural areas and this is an opportune time to offer practical and timely reminders about the importance of staying healthy and safe outside of school and at home,” Amy Rademaker, Carle Rural Health & Farm Safety coordinator, said.
The educational events will offer age-appropriate information to make sure even the youngest people understand how to be safe around farms and farm equipment.
During Progressive Agriculture Safety Days, students participate in activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends.
Demonstrations focus on nutrition and hazards associated with electrical, grain, roadways, internet use and more.
Safey Days will be at the following locations:
- May 4 - Vermilion Country Fairgrounds, 17528 North 1180 East Road, Oakwood.
5th and 6th grade
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Best media visuals: 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. and 12:20 - 1:30 p.m.)
- May 12 – Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois Route 47, Gibson City.
5th grade
9 a.m. – 1:42 p.m. (Best media visuals: 9:35 – 11:05 a.m. and 12:11 – 1:41 p.m.)
- May 17 – Piatt County 4-H Memorial Camp, 499 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
4th grade
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Best media visuals: 9:30 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 – 2 p.m. If weather cooperates and the Airlife Eurocopter is not needed to transport patients, it will be available from 11:08 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.)
