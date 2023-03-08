DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of the HSHS Medical Group Health Center at Millikin University.
The new center will provide access to nurse-led care in a walk-in clinic format for Millikin students, employees and their families with no appointment necessary. Clinicians will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center is located on Millikin's campus at 150 S. Fairview Ave. in Decatur.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
