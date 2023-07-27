URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign County Fair announced that the fair will not be opening until 4 p.m. on Friday due to high temperatures. The vendors and exhibit hall will remain closed until 4 p.m. as well.
The ticket window will open at 10 a.m. for anyone that would like to purchase event tickets, and the Brothers Osborne are still set to perform.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.