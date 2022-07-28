Clearview Farm in Champaign is serving up sunshine!
Taking a walk through the Clearview Farm Sunflower Maze can make rain days feel a little bit brighter.
“I see all the kids running around, smiling, having a good time, and taking family photos. It’s great,” said Clearview Farm Intern Shannon Flavin.
Flavin says the sunflower maze is currently in bloom and ready to be explored.
“We have over 600,000 sunflowers in this field on 26 acres,” she added.
This year's theme: the great state of Illinois.
Families can ditch Google Maps and check out 13 cities by traveling along interstate paths.
“We’ve marked all the major highways with road signs. We’ve marked all the major cities. So, there’s an opportunity for parents to walk around here,” said V.P. of Farms for the Atkins Group, Jim Goss. “It’s 3 to 4 miles if you walk the entire thing. There's an opportunity for education.”
The Atkins Group opened the farm to the public in 2021 to enrich the community and educate people on farming.
“It was designed to be for community engagement and education with not only the urban folks, but also rural,” Goss said.
The maze is open daily dusk to dawn. Admission is free, but some events do require guests to purchase a ticket.
“We’re not doing it for the money. We’re doing it for the people. And give them something to look forward to,” said Goss.
You can soak up the sun at this a-MAZE-ing Champaign-Urbana attraction now through the beginning of August while the sunflowers are still in bloom.
Clearview Farm will host their Sunflower Celebration Friday, August 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music and food.
Visit their website for more events and information.
