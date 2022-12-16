URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — UIUC's long-standing Dial-A-Carol tradition finished its 62nd year with 8,328 calls.
For seven days in December, students monitor phone lines for 24 hours a day. Anyone who calls in is able to request a holiday carol for the student to sing.
This year's event ran from December 8-14.
According to the official Twitter page, students finished this year's session by singing for 8,328 calls.
