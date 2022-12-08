CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The long-standing tradition of Dial-a-Carol has returned to Snyder Hall.
For the 62nd year, students have gathered at Snyder Hall on the University of Illinois' campus around tables, computers, and phones to sign Christmas carols and holiday classics to callers via their Dial-a-Carol line.
"You call in anytime, anywhere and we have volunteers here 24/7 singing carols for you," said Galeela Senbetta, R.A. Snyder Hall and member of the Dial-a-Carol planning committee.
During finals week each year, U of I students will volunteer time to answer the phone and sing carols to callers.
"It's the oldest tradition here on campus than any other tradition throughout any other organization at the university," said Senbetta.
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, students serenaded callers with their favorite holiday tunes. Senbetta said it's a great opportunity for students to take a break from the stress of finals week.
"I love seeing people come together, especially coming out of the pandemic. As masks are off, people feel more comfortable. Together it's just so well timed."
Callers will hear classics like Jingle Bells, which Senbetta said is one of their most requested. However, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is another most requested song by callers. The Snyder Hall call center even has a Mariah-O-Meter to keep track of how many times people call and request the song.
The way Dial-a-Carol works is, when students answer the phone, they usually start by asking the caller's name and where they are from. Then the rest is up to the caller. They can select any holiday song or carol for the student to sing.
"We do have a songbook which has over 100 songs. Someone did ask me to meow jingle bells to their cats," said Senbetta.
The annual phone caroling is worldwide. Senbetta said they've received calls from people in the United States and other countries like India and Canada.
"Teachers will call from their classrooms to get the day started. Parents will call their kids before they go to bed. Anyone, from wherever when they have a few minutes and need to hear a carol, we are here for them."
Dial-a-Carol runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14. People can call at all hours of the day and someone will be there to answer the phone to sing. To request a song, call (217) 332-1882.
