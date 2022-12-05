SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to Christmas has begun and so has holiday shopping.
Each year, Downtown Springfield Inc. and the Springfield Visitors Bureau host a variety of holiday events to encourage guests to visit the downtown area. Sheri Koch, who owns Murphy's Loft, says this hasn't worked as well for her as it did in previous years.
"We've probably seen at least 25% less people that are down here," said Koch. "It could be because businesses are spread out more."
Koch also says shes seen a transition in the gifts people are buying at the store. Instead of novelty or funny items, people are shopping more pratically and looking at gifts like gloves, hats, and scarves.
"What we are seeing more is people getting their necessities and not so many frivolous things and I think the economy has a lot to do with people's spending habits this year."
Most store owners are adding discounts and extending hours to encourage holiday shopping. Monica Zanetti owns Wild Rose Artisans and says she's seen more customers from around the state.
"I'm getting people from Decatur, Peoria, St. Louis, and we have customers that come and shop because they like the specialty of the little downtown," said Zanetti.
She says more people are shopping at big box stores than small businesses, but stores like Wild Rose Artisans and Murphy's Loft depend on holiday shoppers.
"Supporting local is so important," said Zanetti. "Any time you're supporting your city you are supporting all the small businesses."
