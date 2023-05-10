DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion located at 421 West William Street will be hosting two Open Houses in May.
Oglesby served three non-consecutive terms as Illinois Governor and was a close friend of Abraham Lincoln.
Saturday, May 20th (2pm-4pm) will be a special open house celebrating Historic Preservation Week in Decatur. Families will be able to tour the mansion and kids will get a free Flat Lincoln to take home. A $2 per person donation is requested.
The second Open House opportunity is Sunday May 28. The doors will open at 2pm and the Mansion will close at 4pm. A $2 per person donation is requested. Members of the Board of Directors and community volunteers act as docents during the tours.
More information about the Mansion is available at oglesbymansion.org.
