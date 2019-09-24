SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers.
IDOT needs temporary help across the state for snow-and-ice removal this winter. Through the department's annual "snowbird" program, temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis.
"Snowbirds are a critical part of our overall effort to clear roads and keep Illinois moving during snow-and-ice season," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Not only does the job perform an essential public service and ensure safe travel, but it's a great way to earn extra money during the winter months."
Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.
Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, please click here.