NEWMAN, Ill. (WAND) - More than a dozen area businesses have been awarded contracts to wok on the construction of the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm in northeastern Douglas County.
The wind farm is a 200 megawatt project that will consist of 48 wind turbines. Once it is operations, it will provide enough clean energy to power about 70,000 homes.
Local businesses are being brought on for major fuel, concrete and aggregate contracts to smaller construction needs like dumpsters, fencing, and portable toilets.
Area business leaders said they are already reaping the benefits of that work. "We were able to purchase new equipment to provide the scale of material needed by the wind farm," said Paul Heuerman, Vice President of Operations for CCI Redi-Mix in Effingham. "This project has given us new opportunities to grow our business and to better serve the needs of this region moving forward."
The following local businesses were awarded work at Harvest Ridge Wind Farm:
- CCI Redi-Mix
- Central Illinois Electric Co.
- Charles Heuerman Trucking
- Contractor's Disposal Inc.
- Fastenal
- Gracey Trucking Inc.
- Home City Ice
- House Lumber
- Illinois Portable Toilets
- Kennedy Farm Drainage
- Koby Enterprises LLC
- Local Boys Trucking
- Signal 88 Security
- SK Exteriors
- United Fuel Company
The Harvest Ridge Wind Farm will support about 250 jobs during construction and eight to ten permanent jobs to operate and maintain the wind farm.
Local unions are providing much of the labor for the construction.
In the coming weeks, construction crews will start pouring foundations in preparation for wind turbines which are anticipated to start arriving before the end of the year.
The Harvest Ridge Wind Farm is expected to begin producing electricity by the end of the year and to be fully operational by early 2020.