Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.