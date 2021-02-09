DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's Black Student Union (BSU), the University's oldest minority organization, received a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Macon County's Racial Equity Fund.
The Community Foundation of Macon County launched the Racial Equity Fund to provide grant funding to local nonprofit organizations directly addressing the challenge of racism and inequity in the local community.
The grant from the Community Foundation of Macon County was given to support the Black Student Union's student and community engagement, including their work with Millikin's Black History Month Celebration.
The grant was presented by Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, as well as Tony Holly, director of strategic grantmaking and a 2009 Millikin graduate.
The grant presentation was held at Millikin's Perkinson Art Gallery, located at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, the site of current art exhibit "Southside Color Theories & Half Truths" by Millikin graduate Paul Branton '95. As part of the art exhibit, calendars featuring Branton's original artwork are on sale for $30 each. Money from each calendar sale will go to the Pauline Phillips Scholarship Fund–an endowed scholarship established by Millikin African American alumni in honor of Pauline Phillips. Phillips served as director of Housekeeping for Millikin from 1964-88 and was well known for her caring and nurturing of students. The scholarship may be given to a deserving African American student.
"It is a privilege to support the inspirational and groundbreaking work that the Black Student Union is doing at Millikin," Holly said. "As Millikin becomes a more and more diverse campus, it's gratifying to see a Black-led student organization taking the lead on racial equity issues on campus."
The Community Foundation of Macon County also purchased 25 of Paul Branton's calendars in support of the Pauline Phillips Scholarship Fund.
"By purchasing and distributing 25 of Mr. Branton's beautiful calendars, everyone will have access to his work and message even after the exhibit closes," Holly said.
