DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MRI is taking its annual prom event for students and adults online this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Night to Shine event will be held Friday, Feb. 12.
The Tim Tebow Foundation is offering a Night to Shine Virtual Experience.
The private, exclusive event is for people with special needs 14 and older.
To register for a link, click HERE.
After you complete the form, you will begin to receive email communications from the Tim Tebow Foundation including a “how-to” guide to enhance your personal Night to Shine, updates, and the official link to view the Night to Shine Virtual Experience.
