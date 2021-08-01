MT ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- For two decades 'From One Mother to Another' retail store has made shopping easy for central Illinois families. Shanda Pilger has owned the store's location in Mt. Zion for six years.
"I was a co-signer and customer before I bought it and I know helpful it can be with raising kids and so I thought it was a great idea so I took over," Pilger said.
The best part? You can everything in the store for a discounted price.
'People are wanting a good deal and so they find it at 69 cents you can't really beat it," Pilger said. "So, an outfit for 69 cents for their kid and school is coming up and I know it can be very expensive for clothes and shoes and learning material, so we can offer all of those things."
You can find just about anything -- from maternity clothes for mom - to clothing and backpacks for kids and even toys for young ones.
"We here stories all the time about how people are in need - so, we're helping a lot of people. We donate also to a foster closet," Pilger said.
The retail store offers several bargain deals throughout each month - just in time for back to school shopping.
"We can help others and that's our main focus -if there's anything we can do to help people that's what we want to do," Pilger said. "We always have a half of sale and dollar sale going on all the time and then we also have a dollar sale where three of the tags will be a dollar."
The store's hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The store also has a location in Mattoon.
