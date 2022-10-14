DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Preston Jackson is a Decatur-born artist known for his public art pieces around central Illinois.
His sculpture "From The Cottonfield to The Battlefield" has been in the park since 2009. But now, the section of North Water Street from East North Street to East William Street is officially named Preston Jackson Park.
Jackson said he used to walk down North Water Street when he was a teenager in Decatur. Now those who walk the same path will see his sculpture, and a plaque commemorating his legacy.
"I'm so happy that it's done now," said Jackson. "It is such a good feeling. You can't erase history."
Jackson was joined at the ceremony by generations of his family. His brother, T.J. Jackson says that the park is a symbol of the hard work Preston Jackson has accomplished.
"That's going to be the hallmark of all achievements," said T.J. Jackson. "I wish my mother and father could be here to see this because I don't take this lightly. We come up in a city that there was love and he brought a lot of it with his band, and also with his artwork. So he brought a lot of people together."
The park was dedicated by several local and state officials, including the Decatur city council, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, State Senator Doris Turner, and IL State Representative Dan Caulkins.
"It's an ongoing monument that will say to every child in this community, you can be anything you want to be," said Mayor Moore Wolfe. "You just have to dream about it, have the passion and go for it."
Jim Taylor is the man responsible for naming the park. He said one day he was walking through the area and thought the park should be named after Jackson.
"It means so much to me," said Taylor. "What I like about it more is that the kids and grandkids will grow up and see Preston's name on the park and that's what I really like about it."
