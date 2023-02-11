DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Many Decatur residents drive past Preston Jackson Park on the way to work or school but not all of them recognize the name or history behind the park.
Decatur native, Preston Jackson, shared his journey throughout his artistic career.
"I'm very proud. In fact, I have quite a few paintings about Decatur, Illinois. And I'm doing more work about Decatur, Illinois," said Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is a product of the Great Migration. His parents moved from Tennessee to Illinois. He shares the artistic culture both parents expressed growing up. From music to other forms of art, Jackson was introduced to this lifestyle early on.
"My parents provided things that were always an artistic sensibility," said Jackson.
Growing up on the Westside of Decatur, Jackson said there were few options for people of color during his time. He quickly found that athletics were not for him. But Jackson did discover a passion for the arts.
"Not many choices for black people back then. So, it was either the entertainment world or the sports world. I met Ms. Bleaks. She was the art instructor at Stephen Decatur High School," said Jackson.
He found his interest in nature, inspired by his mother Miss Shirley Jackson who was a naturalist.
"I would use the cardboard. I would draw on wood. I would use pigment from just about anything. Coffee stains, and various colors that I would try to ground up, make and invent," said Jackson.
After getting his education from several universities, Mr. Jackson's artwork can be seen across the state. The city of Decatur recently announced a park in honor of his name and legacy on North Water Street.
"The main thing, believe in yourself. Believe in yourself," said Jackson.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.