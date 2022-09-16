SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Cirque Italia is one of three water circuses in the entire world.
The technology behind the water propulsion and the number of computers required to make it run means the only places you can see a water circus is in Las Vegas, Dubai, and when Cirque Italia is in your town.
Cirque Italia tells the story of a modern boy who falls asleep and wakes up in the 1950s. Guests will get the chance to experience the music of Elvis and Rock n' Roll while watching performers fly through the air and do stunts.
The 70-person circus crew travels around the country for 11 months and 2 weeks each year. Different country's flags surround the entrance of the circus to display the home country of the crew members. There are over 10 ethnicities represented in the group.
"You know, we have nachos, popcorn, cotton candy, and we have performers from Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine, French, Cuba, Mexico and Canada," said Alex Acero, the ringmaster.
Many of the performers speak different languages and work with others who don't speak the same language as them.
"We are over here speaking multiple languages," said Roxanna, an acrobatic performer. "You find a way to understand each other because out of the 3 or 4 languages you know, you will find a way to understand with other words or ways, and there's always time to connect with people."
While the cast members learn from each other about their heritage, they also learn about cultures across the US. They take the opportunity in different states to learn about traditions there.
Cast members say their goal is to respect each other and the people they are learning about.
"Its a multi-cultural circus," said Roxanna "Circus life brings your nationality all over. circus life brings you to all continents and cultures, and all traditions."
Their performances focus on universal themes that those of all ages can connect with.
