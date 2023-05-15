MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — One of the Allerton Park's biggest attractions will soon be hitting its peak.
Allerton Peony Garden is estimated to reach full bloom as early as this coming weekend, just in time for the park's Picnic with the Peonies event.
“It is quite a show,” said Derek Peterson, the Executive Director of Allerton Park and Retreat Center. “Allerton has the largest formal collection of peonies that I know of in the United States. It’s a treat for young and old — a celebration of floral beauty not to be missed.”
As of now, only about half the flowers have "popped" according to Allerton Park Manager Micah Putnam.
“I think they have done well despite the dry weather, but now we have had good rain and nice temperatures and plenty of sun to get those blooms opened up,” Putman said.
Peak color should run through Memorial Day. Putman said that is typical.
The Peony Garden was one of the favorites for Robert Allerton, who developed the Monticello-area estate, subsequently donating it to the University of Illinois in 1946. It now serves as a public, 1,500-acre park with formal gardens, extensive statuary and 15 miles of hiking trails.
The peak of peony season is one of the most-anticipated happenings at Allerton, with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages to the park starting in March as people determine the best time to see the peonies.
“I have corresponded with people who are making it a destination trip, traveling from 100 miles away and more. It’s definitely worth the drive,” said Steve Hoffman, Allerton’s Assistant Director of Communications.
Overnight stays are also being made available at the park for those who wish to make a weekend out of their peony spotting expedition, which is part of Allerton’s new Weekend Wind Down series.
This first blooms appeared last month, and by the end of May some 60 varieties will have flowered. They start with white-colored varieties to the left (as viewed from the paved peony path), gradually progressing to deep red ones on the other end.
The Peony Garden has experienced extensive restoration since 2003 — and two years ago received a paved path — thanks to the support of hundreds of “Friends of Allerton.” It was also permanently endowed to ensure future maintenance by Deborah and Michael Westjohn in honor of Patricia and Bruce Hannon and the Committee on Allerton Park.
Tickets for this weekend’s Picnic with the Peonies are still available on the events page of allerton.illinois.edu.
Park officials are also posting frequent updates on the garden on Allerton’s Facebook page.
