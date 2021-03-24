SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – After a year of trying to survive the pandemic, Springfield Catholic Charities still manages to stay afloat.
Elaine Wright, Springfield Catholic Charities Area Director, took on her Area Director responsibilities towards the end of 2019.
"I started at Catholic Charities as we were gearing up for the Christmas season, which is especially busy as we give out hundreds of Christmas toys and food baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas to local families. In January, I was finally starting to catch my breath as 'COVID-19' was starting to become more prevalent in the news. By March of 2020, we made the hard decision to postpone our annual event to August, which we later decided to cancel," said Wright.
Now, more than a year later, Catholic Charities has not wavered in its support of the community.
"Springfield Catholic Charities and the St. John's Breadline have continued to stay open," said Wright. "With thanks to the Springfield Advisory Board, we have shifted our focus to a virtual fundraiser to raise money for our programs in a responsible and socially distant way."
Springfield Catholic Charities will host a virtual fundraiser raising money to benifit their services and programs, including the St. John's Breadline, Intact Family Services, Catholic Charities Legal Services, Holy Family Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, and Crisis Assistance which provides emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities, as well as providing medication, diapers, and clothing.
The fundraiser will be held as a virtual auction.
The virtual auction includes prize packages such as:
· Date night worth over $1,000 that includes limo pickup by Harmony Limousine, gourmet dinner, jewelry from Giganti & Giganti, a massage at Spavia Day Spa, champagne, and gourmet chocolates.
· Backyard BBQ for 25 donated by Nelson's Catering
· Florida Beach Condo trip donated by Jason and Brandy Loftus
· Golf & Lunch at Illini Country Club donated by Ed and Megan Peck
· Spring family feast donated by Don Gray
· Music lessons donated by Rachel Rambach
· Party on the lake donated by Springfield Lake Marina
· Professional photography packages donated by Zach Adams
· "Girl's Day on the Town" donated by Val Butler
· And many more exciting gifts that would be perfect for graduation & anniversary gifts, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and more!
Packages are available to bid on at www.benladage.com starting on Friday, March 26, and ending on Monday, April 5, 2021.
