SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What started out as a way to clean out a toy box became a way to spread holiday cheer to local families.
Dezirae Bohlen first started the Toy Swap last year on an empty lot her family purchased to build a community garden. Now the project has expanded from just toys, to a place to pick up clothing, shoes, and food.
"I grew up very poor so having something like this when I was young would have been amazing," said Bohlen. "So we just want to help and do whatever we can to help the community."
The Toy Swap is located on Bohlen's lot at the corner of N. 19th Street and Ridgely Avenue. Bohlen said the location is perfect for families from Fairview Elementary who drive past the intersection on a daily basis.
"My kids go to school right down the street here at Fairview and 86% of their kids are low-income," said Bohlen.
Bohlen shares updates on the Toy Swap in local Facebook groups and people from the neighborhood replenish the toys when they start running low. Some have even offered financial assistance for the Toy Swap.
"I was organizing one day and a gentleman came up to me and he handed me a $100 bill and said, 'Go buy more toys for this,' so we did that," said Bohlen.
Her kids have gotten involved in the project as well. They say it's changed their perspective on the holidays and getting gifts.
"Almost every weekend we go to Goodwill and we just get what we can and then like 10 minutes later we see the people come by and get stuff," said Addie Bohlen, Dezirae's daughter. "Its really cool to see kids run around and pick out toys."
Bohlen said the reason she named it a toy swap was because it makes people feel more comfortable taking things. She says when people are able to reciprocate by leaving toys as well, it takes away the shame that can come with accepting help.
The swap has gotten busier this year and Bohlen said she believes this is because of the economy.
"It was a big turnout this year compared to last year and I think the economy was was a big part of that," said Bohlen. "I mean, everything's so expensive right now."
The family hopes to expand the area next year. Bohlen wants to build a shed nearby so she can collect toys year round, as well as distribute winter gear when the weather gets cold.
