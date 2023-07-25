(WAND) - TEAM Wireless, Verizon Authorized Retailer, will be providing 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies totaling over $200,000, to local school aged children.
This is part of its 5th Annual Backpacks 4 Kids initiative.
“Our community efforts, whether it’s our Annual National Pediatric Cancer Foundation fundraising, youth sports sponsorships, or the Annual Backpacks 4 Kids initiative, center around the youth and families of our communities. We believe if it’s helping kids, it’s an excellent cause with the most important needs. One of my greatest joys as a business owner has been seeing our ability to support more communities and families as we’ve grown to 70 locations across America’s Midwest," said Brian Boucher, Founder and CEO of TEAM Wireless.
TEAM Wireless raises funds in-store every summer across its 70 locations throughout Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. It matches 100% of funds received to provide these backpacks filled with school supplies.
“We use bulk buying to provide a really nice backpack with supplies each worth around $40, if families had to purchase these same school supplies themselves," said Justin Burford, VP-Marketing, TEAM Wireless. “Each $5 donation from one of Guests becomes one of these $40 value backpack kits after our company match and bulk buying.”
The backpack giveaway starts the last Saturday of July each year.
This year’s event will start at 9:00 a.m. local time at all 70 TEAM Wireless locations.
One backpack is given to each school-aged child present in store, while supplies last, on a first served basis.
Backpacks will be given away through August until all are gone.
“If we still have backpacks at the end of August, we’ll work with local schools to provide these backpacks and supplies directly to classrooms and teachers in our communities," said Justin.
